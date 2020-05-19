Chrissy Teigen’s Cheesy Baked Potatoes Are What You Need During This Quarantine

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, etc. She has also starred in various music videos for her husband, John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen then went on to release her own cookbook. Currently, she focuses majorly on her culinary website that even has merchandise dedicated to it. She had shared a recipe on how to make the perfect, cheesy baked potatoes. Check it out:

Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for baked potatoes

Ingredients that one will need:

Two medium to large-sized potatoes, preferably Russet potatoes

Olive oil as required

Kosher salt as required

About 75 grams of garlic and herb Boursin cheese

Half a cup of sour cream

Approximately 40-42 grams of shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Four slices of finely chopped cooked bacon

One teaspoon of fish sauce (optional)

Two teaspoons of minced chives for garnishing

Recipe to make Chrissy Teigen’s baked potatoes:

Preheat the oven to 400°F While the oven gets hot, rub the potatoes generously with olive oil and sprinkle some salt for flavour Wrap the potatoes with foil paper and place them on the baking sheet Bake the potatoes for an hour in the oven Take the potatoes out of the oven and let them sit for a few minutes Once it is cooled down, unwrap the potatoes from the foil paper Slice the potatoes into halves to create boat-like shapes in the potatoes Use a spoon to gently scoop out the potatoes to fill them with cheese Take out the scooped potato and mash them in a bowl until they have a creamy consistency While they are still warm and creamy, add in the Boursin cheese, shredded cheddar, bacon, and salt Mix them up very well to give a creamy potato mash At this stage, you can add in the fish sauce if you like to Scoop out portions of the potato mixture and fill them in the potato boats Brush the edges of the potatoes with olive oil Add the potatoes in the oven once again Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F Let it bake for 15 minutes until the cheese melts Top it off with chives or any other garnish and relish in the cheesy goodness

