Best Of 2019: When Chrissy Teigen's Witty Posts Took The Internet By Storm

Chrissy Teigen’s social media feed is popular for her unmissable clap-backs. Apart from sharing her real-life experinces with her kids, the model leaves no stone unturned in sharing the most hilarious tweets, leaving her fans stunned. Known for serving heaping doses of bold statements, Chrissy Teigen's Twitter feed is worth watching. From turning an insult to a compliment, to revealing her dirty little secrets, have a look at Chrissy Teigen's funniest memes of 2019.

Chrissy Teigen's hilarous memes of 2019

1. When she said she does not need tips

2. Witty reply to an insult

I know you're trying to be mean but I really needed this today so thank u https://t.co/lLdk14e6pr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2019

3. When she was tired of cleaning her house

I can’t stop power vacuuming everything in the room absolutely everything — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

4. When she took off time to reply to her haters

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

5. Her little secrets

I bring up two peeled eggs with me since I wake up so hungry in the night. Do u know how gross it is to eat hard eggs in the night — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2019

6. When she cared about nothing, but her babies

I can’t think of anything I care about except my two baby boxes. It has their hospital hats and bracelets, polaroids and cards from family. https://t.co/Ccl78C3ced — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

7. When she revealed she hates interviews

It’s why I hate interviews. There are so many tones to everything, and you just pray it translates well. I’m also very long winded and talk a lot. It is the longest waiting game and I hate it. https://t.co/AwcCv8Lh8H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

8. When she revealed the most hilarious moment between she and her daughter

I just tried to have a talk with Luna and said “hey. I just want you to know that you’re a really awesome daughter. I’m so lucky” and she said “what if my name was poo poo pee pee” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2019

9. When she made a meme on herself

working on getting the site back up!!! you crashed meeeee pic.twitter.com/bSMkv8Ux14 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2019

10. When she said she fights all the time

I don’t hide anything. I fight in cars, I fight at home, I fight at the airport. I don’t care. John just won’t fight back. https://t.co/66b5Y5tIHl — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

