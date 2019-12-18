The Debate
Best Of 2019: When Chrissy Teigen's Witty Posts Took The Internet By Storm

Hollywood News

Fans say Chrissy Teigen owns Twitter. Here's to Teigen's all-time best clap-backs and most hilarious cracks ever that stormed the internet. See tweets

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s social media feed is popular for her unmissable clap-backs. Apart from sharing her real-life experinces with her kids, the model leaves no stone unturned in sharing the most hilarious tweets, leaving her fans stunned. Known for serving heaping doses of bold statements, Chrissy Teigen's Twitter feed is worth watching. From turning an insult to a compliment, to revealing her dirty little secrets, have a look at Chrissy Teigen's funniest memes of 2019.

Chrissy Teigen's hilarous memes of 2019

1. When she said she does not need tips

2. Witty reply to an insult

3. When she was tired of cleaning her house

Read | Chrissy Teigen shuts down a popular YouTuber who comments on Taylor Swift's age

4. When she took off time to reply to her haters

5. Her little secrets

6. When she cared about nothing, but her babies

Read | These Chrissy Teigen and John Legend family pictures are family goals

7. When she revealed she hates interviews

8. When she revealed the most hilarious moment between she and her daughter

9. When she made a meme on herself

10. When she said she fights all the time

Read | Kareena Kapoor Says She Does Not Like Being Tagged As A 'diva'; Read All About It Here

Read | Chrissy Teigen In Awe Of Daughter Luna's Cuteness, Spams Twitter With Pics

 

 

Published:
