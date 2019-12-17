Chrissy Teigen In Awe Of Daughter Luna's Cuteness, Spams Twitter With Pics

Luna Stephens, daughter of singer John Legend and author-supermodel Chrissy Teigen, dressed up to meet her favourite ballerina Misty Copeland perform in the ABT’S The Nutcracker. Luna made sure that her outfit is on point. Luna wore a baby pink tulle dress and tights with ballet shoes. Chrissy Teigen was proud of the moment and shared her daughter’s pictures on Instagram and Twitter. She wrote, “heading to see @mistyonpointe in the nutcracker! won’t wear anything else I tried.”

Look at the pictures

All ready to see @mistyonpointe in Nutcracker tonight!! pic.twitter.com/7kd2UhRuAG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 15, 2019

Chrissy Teigen shared a series of images and videos from her daughter's first meet up with Misty Copeland. Husband and singer John Legend also took a moment to click selfies with the ballet star. Before the family headed out for the show and meet-up, they made sure that Luna is fuelled with guacamole and chips.

guac for energy pic.twitter.com/8NCXgoLgAs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2019

Such a beautiful show. Thank you thank you for taking the time to say hi to such a fan. She (we) will remember this forever. Thank you, @mistyonpointe! pic.twitter.com/i5hcZ7rzf8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 16, 2019

According to Chrissy's Instagram, she tried other clothes on her 3-year-old. However, Luna would not listen. In one of the images shared by the supermodel, Luna seems surprised by Misty and is hiding under the chair. Previously Luna was hesitant in meeting her favourite animated film star 'Elsa'. Chrissy wrote that everything is becoming a pattern when Luna meets new people.

luna’s first star struck moment!! honestly the LA Broadway show at pantages was the best show I have ever seen - go!! pic.twitter.com/I1ME2MUkKw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 15, 2019

In a fun video shared by Chrissy Teigen, Luna and father John Legend are seen having a gala time. They are seen imitating Misty Copeland and running around. The family had a fun time at the ballet show.

