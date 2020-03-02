Chrissy Teigen Gives An Icy Reply To A Fan Shaming Her For Posting Daughter Luna's Video

Chrissy Teigen recently clapped back at one of her followers on Twitter when the user gave her some parental advice. The Twitter user commented on a video posted by Chrissy of the model painting her daughter’s toenails. Find out more details about Chrissy’s Twitter interaction here.

Chrissy Teigen slams her follower for parental advice

Chrissy Teigen is known for her savage clap backs and some of the wittiest comebacks on social media. Apart from being a total savage queen, Chrissy Teigen also enjoys sharing some sweet moments with her family on social media. But recently, Chrissy Teigen had to dish out one of her savage comebacks to one of her followers who commented about her daughter’s feet.

Also read | Chrissy Teigen's Most Memorable Moments From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

This all started when Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her painting her daughter’s toe nails. Chrissy Teigen added the caption, “Late night pedicures and her monkey toessss” to this video. Chrissy’s fans flooded with their sweet comments on this video. But one fan replied to Teigen and said, “So many pervs on the internet I wouldn’t post my daughter’s feet like that.”

Also read | Chrissy Teigen's Book, 'Cravings: Hungry For More': Everything You Need To Know

Chrissy Teigen could not hold back and replied to this tweet by saying, “good so don’t”. Chrissy Teigen then followed this savage come back with another tweet. Chrissy wrote, “It’s not a clap back. It’s not a comeback. It’s not a drag. It’s not a story. Just tired of u, thanks.” Take a look at this entire Twitter interaction here.

Late night pedicures with Luna and her monkey toesssss 😍 pic.twitter.com/5yLDTvcfb6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2020

it’s not a clap back. It’s not a comeback. It’s not a drag. it’s not a story. just tired of u, thanks. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2020

Also read | Chrissy Teigen's Adorable Videos With Her Kids You Should Not Miss; Watch

Also read | Chrissy Teigen's White Outfits Are Perfect For Summer Get-together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.