Chrissy Teigen's Most Memorable Moments From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular models in the fashion industry who is also well known for her food recipes. Chrissy Teigen knows quite a lot about food, fashion, and fitness. She makes her fans go in a frenzy every now and then with her posts on social media. Besides her various talents, the model also shares a special bond with Ellen DeGeneres as she appears on her show quite frequently. Listed below are Chrissy Teigen's memorable moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Chrissy Teigen memorable moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show

1) Chrissy Teigen scares husband John Legend on the Ellen show

This was a special episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show where John Legend was filling in for Ellen. John spoke of his charismatic looks and played a video of his song with Ellen in it. John's wife, Chrissy popped out of a box and scared him and the two had a lovely conversation.

2) Chrissy Teigen and the President's Tweets

Chrissy Teigen spoke of how the President of the United States happened to comment on her Twitter account. Ellen asked her a few questions on the same. Chrissy Teigen also disclosed how she was blocked on Twitter by the President.

3) Chrissy Teigen talks about her feet

Chrissy Teigen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show talks about how she hates her feet. Chrissy tells Ellen how she finds her feet ugly and jungle-looking. The audience and Chrissy have a hearty laugh along with Ellen.

4) Chrissy Teigen plays a game with Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen makes Chrissy Teigen play a game called, You Don't Know Jack About John. The game takes a hilarious twist as the audience and Ellen laugh at Chrissy's answers. Chrissy also talks of how she does not know most of the answers to the questions and laughs too.

Image Credits - YouTube Screengrab

