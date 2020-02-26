Chrissy Teigen's Book, 'Cravings: Hungry For More': Everything You Need To Know

Chrissy Teigen has become the ultimate cooking master. The former actress and model has left no stone unturned in making her audience feel the sweet jealousy with her food posts. She is not only known for her exotic food posts on social media but also for her recipes and cookbooks online.

Chrissy came out with her first cookbook titled Cravings in 2018 and did not stop there. Recently, the food connoisseur has come up with her second book titled Cravings: Hungry for More. Listed below are all the details you want to know about Chrissy Teigen's latest cookbook.

All you want to know about Chrissy Teigen's book: Cravings: Hungry for More

Chrissy Teigen's fans and audience in general positively received her first book Cravings and that's how she came up with the idea of her second book, adding more delicious yet easy to make recipes to her credits. The book Cravings: Hungry for More includes around 100 recipes and showcases the former model cooking as a parent.

The recipes are stated to be easy, quick and absolutely delicious. Chrissy's first book was published in 2018 and has been authored with Adeena Sussman. The book has already been awarded by the reputed Goodreads Choice Awards Best Food & Cookbooks.

Chrissy's books have also been promoted on various online platforms and some of the best recipes from her latest book include Roasted Butternut Squash & Pomegranate Salad, banana bread, etc. Chrissy has also shared recipes of the same on her social media handle.

One can go ahead and find her recipes on her social media page and website, or buy her latest book Cravings: Hungry for More from various top-selling online stores.

