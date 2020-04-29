Chrissy Teigen Cooks With Her Mother, Makes Fun Of Her Measurement Technique

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has been in the lockdown with her husband John Legend and their kids. The couple has two kids — Luna, 3 and 22 months old Miles. The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them from entertaining their fans and having some fun. While the couple has been keeping their kids entertained by planning an exotic wedding for their toys and cooking healthy food.

Chrissy Teigen has been showing off her a few food items that she has cooked in quarantine. She recently shared the kitchen space with her mother, Pepper who taught the audiences to make Pad Thai. Check out the video shared by Chrissy Teigen on her social media.

Chrissy Teigen tries to translate her mother’s measurements

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her mother telling the measurements she used while cooking the recipe. She mentioned that the measurements her mother describes like a bowl full or ‘finish the bottle of’ are generic terms which cannot be used while showing recipes. In the video, Chrissy Teigen is seen trying to translate her mother’s measurements into recipe language.

While posting the video on her social media account Chrissy Teigen mentioned that it is infuriating to translate the measures. She wrote, ‘Honestly IT IS INFURIATING. why don’t Asian moms know “a bowl of” or “finish the bottle of” ISNT A MEASUREMENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Link in bio for full recipe if you have an Asian mom Rosetta Stone @cravingsbychrissyteigen’ [sic] The video of the recipe has been posted on Chrissy Teigen’s YouTube channel.

Chrissy Teigen’s family

Chrissy Teigen’s family has been in the COVID-19 lockdown together after the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a standstill. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the John Legend gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing. He stated that he and his wife- Chrissy Teigen are just finding out how difficult it is to entertain their children. They have also been holding family board meetings and groovy dance sessions along with a few fun indoor games for their children.

