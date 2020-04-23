Chrissy Teigen's Kids Love Spending Time With Their Pet Dog & These Pics Are Proof

Chrissy Teigen is a renowned model, author, and television personality. Besides her cooking skills, she is also known for her impeccable sense of humour. Teigen is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following with over 29 million followers on Instagram. She posts incredible photos of her children, pet dog and hilarious pictures of herself. Therefore, we have compiled some of Luna and Miles' photos, where they are rejoicing with their pet dog.

Photos which prove Chrissy Teigen’s children enjoy spending time with their pet dog

Chrissy Teigen shared a wondrous photo with her kid and the pet dog, Paul. She posted it on the occasion of its birthday. Have a look.

She is having a gala time with their pet dog in this photo. He is playing with vivid coloured clothes. On the other hand, Paul is covered with one of them.

Teigen shared a stupendous photo of herself with her baby and the pet dog. While she is holding onto the baby, Paul is licking her face. Take a look at the photo.

Chriss Teigen’s kids Luna and Miles cannot get enough of their new adorable puppy. They are seen spending most of their time playing with it or cuddling it. Take a look at their photos.

