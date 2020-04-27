Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most famous celebrities across the world. She is known for her witty comments and posts on social media with her family that has made her a favourite. However, Chrissy Teigen recently received a lot of backlash for a video that she posted on social media and now, she has the perfect comeback.

Chrissy Teigen fights back against online body-shaming

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to share a video with her fans showing off her swimsuit. In the video, the model is dressed in a black swimsuit with a no-makeup look in her bathroom. She even joked how she “never post thirst traps” while attempting to show off the fit of her gorgeous swimsuit.

However, Chrissy Teigen was met with a lot of criticism and negative remarks on the same. Many of her online followers even started body-shaming her and trolling her. But Chrissy Teigen chose not to take the back seat and instead fought back. She also explained how she is content with her body and that is what matters the most.

Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's video here:

This is how Chrissy Teigen fought back for herself:

However, in addition to the criticism, many even chimed in to show their love and support for Chrissy Teigen. Actor Jameela Jamil also came out to support Tiegen and even called her video "fire". Soon, many others came in to support her as well.

