Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most famous celebrities across the world. She is known for her witty comments and posts on social media with her family that has made her a favourite. However, Chrissy Teigen recently received a lot of backlash for a video that she posted on social media and now, she has the perfect comeback.

Chrissy Teigen fights back against online body-shaming

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to share a video with her fans showing off her swimsuit. In the video, the model is dressed in a black swimsuit with a no-makeup look in her bathroom. She even joked how she “never post thirst traps” while attempting to show off the fit of her gorgeous swimsuit.

However, Chrissy Teigen was met with a lot of criticism and negative remarks on the same. Many of her online followers even started body-shaming her and trolling her. But Chrissy Teigen chose not to take the back seat and instead fought back. She also explained how she is content with her body and that is what matters the most.

Take a look at Chrissy Teigen's video here:

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

This is how Chrissy Teigen fought back for herself:

Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I’ve been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it’s paid off nicely in many ways! https://t.co/wuRwGof2sZ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be pissed then too! I’m happy, John’s happy, we all happy and doing a-okay! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

However, in addition to the criticism, many even chimed in to show their love and support for Chrissy Teigen. Actor Jameela Jamil also came out to support Tiegen and even called her video "fire". Soon, many others came in to support her as well.

I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 26, 2020

I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you - you’re so beautiful inside and out. — SOPHiA (@sophiamayaa_) April 26, 2020

Y’all too comfortable bullying online. Chrissy is a whole model and is more successful than y’all will ever be 🤣 tf wrong w y’all putting someone down when they’re just tryna be confident. Sick — YULI.®️ (@yoolEsuh) April 26, 2020

