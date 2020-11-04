Chrissy Teigen Distracts Herself From US Election Polls With 'puppy Poop' Toys & Cooking

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram and Twitter to share how she and her family were viewing the 2020 US election results. She uploaded many videos and pictures of her kids playing with puppy toys and added how she was stress cooking. Take a look at the actor's post and see what fans thought of the same.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen honours her late son Jack by getting his name inked

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram update

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

In this post, fans can see Chrissy's children sitting on the table while playing a 'puppy poop' game. In the background, fans can spot Trump Vs Biden polls and 2020 election predictions running on various news channels. The star seemed stressed and focused on her children's game instead.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen gets emotional as her friends donate blood in honour of baby Jack

The model explained how the game worked and also added that helping her kids was better than putting her entire focus on the election. Chrissy's kids seemed to be also enjoying playing. Chrissy's husband John wasn't seen in the post.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen is pleasantly surprised after Hillary Clinton shares her essay on Twitter

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

In the next post, fans saw the model petting her pitbull. She further added that petting her dog was very therapeutic and also showcased how her pet dog kept asking for more attention. Chrissy's voice seemed to be faint and she kept on adding many more posts to distract herself.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's essay is an outpouring of her grief following her pregnancy loss

Taking to her Twitter, the star added a small video which showcased her cooking. Chrissy mentioned she was 'stress cooking' and that she would do anything to distract herself from the Trump Vs Biden polls. Fans could see the star cooking some chicken and slicing an avocado. Take a look:

Many fans added that they were feeling quite stressed as well and mentioned their stress buster techniques. One fan added - 'I panic baked my first danishes. Now I’m gonna panic eat ‘em' and another fan added - ' Chrissy I’m so distraught that I made a cocktail — but before even taking a sip, I started washing dishes & then vacuumed and forgot all about the cocktail. Then proceeded to do a load of laundry, cook cauliflower mash and steam broccolini. Now what?!' (sic). Take a look:

You stress cook? I just plowed thru a big bowl of leftover Halloween candy.. And I am trying to diet.



Thinking about ice cream now...



ðŸ˜³ — Brian J Nethercott (@Lavidar666) November 4, 2020

@chrissyteigen I’m so distraught that I made a cocktail — but before even taking a sip, I started washing dishes & then vacuumed and forgot all about the cocktail. Then proceeded to do a load of laundry, cook cauliflower mash and steam broccolini. Now what?! ðŸ¸ðŸºðŸ¹ðŸ¥ƒ — Kay May (@thatsmypointe) November 4, 2020

I panic baked my first danishes. Now I’m gonna panic eat ‘em. ðŸ™ƒ pic.twitter.com/y236OHhUaz — amanda (@a_renee_taylor) November 4, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.