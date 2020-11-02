Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional As Her Friends Donate Blood In Honour Of Baby Jack

Quick links:
Model and actress, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend lost their third baby, named Jack, in October this year. Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage was announced by Teigen herself on social media. Chrissy Teigen told fans her ‘heart is full’ after learning her friends had donated seven pints of blood, the same amount she was given when she suffered a miscarriage. Chrissy Teigen posted a video on Instagram, which showed her friends donating blood in honour of her baby, Jack.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their baby Jack due to a miscarriage in October this year. The miscarriage came as she was taken to the hospital with excessive bleeding and had to be given blood transfusions after being diagnosed with partial placenta abruption. Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share the news of her miscarriage.
After the incident, Chrissy took to social media again recently to share how her 'heart is full' after her friend, celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees sent her a video of six of her friends donating blood in honour of baby Jack.
She shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.”
Teigen noted in the caption that Kimmy Kyees was told by the volunteers that blood donations were down since high schoolers were mainly responsible for donating blood. "Usually, they’d get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down. I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work."
Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend 💛” . . Phewwwww the tears. I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful. . . @kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated. Usually they’d get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down. I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work. . . Kimmie, I love you. I love this. I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with. 💨🍃🦋
After sharing the news of losing their baby Jack, Chrissy Teigen said she's more thankful than ever for her two children. Their eldest daughter is named Luna, who is 4 years old. The couple named her Luna after she arrived around the time of a red moon and because of Chrissy’s love of space. Their second child is named Miles after the famous jazz trumpeter, Miles Davies.
Every Sunday morning, john sets his alarm for 7:30am and Luna helps him make his perfect pancakes. He no longer orders them at restaurants or allows other people to make for him, he believes his are the best and untouchable. I know I share everything but this one I’m saving for book :)
