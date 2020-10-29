Chrissy Teigen Is Pleasantly Surprised After Hillary Clinton Shares Her Essay On Twitter

Model Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter to share her delight over former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton retweeting her essay. The model seemed quite star-struck and requested Hilary to not look at her 'stupid videos'. Take a look at her tweet and see how fans responded to the same.

Chrissy Teigen's response to Hilary retweeting her essay

oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

Chrissy started off her tweet by adding 'Oh My God'. The Former United States Secretary of State had recently tweeted her blog about her miscarriage on Medium. She then added that she would now have to delete her 'stupid videos' and begged Hillary Clinton to not look at them. The tweet gained many responses and likes.

One fan added that it was nice to see that stars also 'get star-struck' and other fans agreed. One celeb mentioned something sweet about her essay and wrote - 'It was beautiful and honest and appreciated by so many of us who’ve been through similar tragedies.'. The tweet has gained a lot of positive responses. Take a look:

I don't know why I laughed so hard at this but I did??it's kind of nice to know famous people can be starstruck too — *yodeling intensifies* (@Sedna_51) October 28, 2020

It was beautiful and honest and appreciated by so many of us who’ve been through similar tragedies. 💕 — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) October 28, 2020

OMG!! Embrace the love Chrissy! We all love you so much! Hillary is probably making your veggie recipie from last night right now. I’m so glad you’re back with us. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰@HillaryClinton her stuffed shells are divine. — Get This Dance 86 45 (@kissmyslippers) October 28, 2020

This is absolutely and unequivocally the cutest Tweet you have EVER posted. I would have just died...died!!! @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/jluj40SUXD — Andi Marcus (@AndiMarcus) October 28, 2020

Hillary tweets Chrissy

Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours. https://t.co/90URE9utjJ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 28, 2020

Moments before Chrissy's tweet, Hillary Clinton had added a link of the model's essay on her Twitter with a sweet note. She thanked Chrissy for her 'bravery and grace' and also mentioned that it would help families who went through the same problems heal alongside Chrissy. The tweet also gained a positive response from fans.

Many fans added their side of the story in response to Hillary's tweet. One fan wrote - 'I’m 23 and my mother took me from my father at 8 it took me 14 years to find him but I knew deep down that my daddy loved me and he wouldn’t abandon me I have memories of us this is an encouragement to never give up'. Take a look:

Madam Secretary, my father was a product of the Korean War, son of a Freedom Fighter, 2nd Division (S. Korea) Marine Blue Dragon during the Vietnam War. His American DREAM was for me to be like you. Courageous, independent , intelligent, and strong. You’re an inspiration. 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/5KM11rMy4V — I voted for Joe Biden 🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@LAPaytonY) October 28, 2020

Lost my child to PAS as she was abducted at the age of 8 out of state. I know the never ending grief. I feel for you and your family for your loss. — Mark Damon (@markdamon77) October 28, 2020

I’m 23 and my mother took me from my father at 8 it took me 14 years to find him but I knew deep down that my daddy loved me and he wouldn’t abandon me I have memories of us ❤️ this is an encouragement to never give up — Katrina Goodege (@KGoodege) October 29, 2020

Chrissy Teigen's essay on Medium

Chrissy Teigen recently posted a long essay about her miscarriage and how she struggled to come to terms with it. She started off her essay by saying she had read everyone's responses and kind words. She then described her journey in detail. Many fans have since been thanking Chrissy for her words. Chrissy Teigen's Twitter is often filled with positive messages and sweet responses.

