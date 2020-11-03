Chrissy Teigen Honours Her Late Son Jack By Getting His Name Inked

American model and a cookbook author Chrissy Teigen honoured her late son Jack by getting his name inked on her wrist. The model tweeted on Twitter that she has gotten used to her naturally frowny mouth and she feels it’s kind of wild how much she laughs and smiles and it’s still frowny. In the follow-up tweet, she posted a picture holding her hubby John legend’s hand revealing her simple wrist tattoo, Jack.

American Model honours her late son Jack by getting inked

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional As Her Friends Donate Blood In Honour Of Baby Jack

I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth. It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol pic.twitter.com/hiyJv7j8YK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2020

Wearing a black outfit, the cookbook author posed in front of mirror capturing a six-second video. Her fans dropped comments motivating her to stay strong and sharing their own experiences of miscarriage. A user tweeted, “I frowned too after my miscarriage, but nobody noticed. Good for you and John bringing this issue to the forefront. Best wishes and good health to you and your family.”

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Makes A Comeback On Instagram Post Miscarriage; Says 'finally, A Giggle'

The couple attempt to return to normalcy by going out on a date

As per the reports by Fox News, Chrissy had informed that she suffered a stillbirth while expecting her third child with her hubby John. Currently, the duo has taken a break heading out on a ‘date night’, seeming that Chrissy and John are attempting to return to normalcy. According to Fox News, before the pregnancy loss, the star had informed her fans that she was hospitalized due to an unusual amount of bleeding.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen's Essay Is An Outpouring Of Her Grief Following Her Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is also a television personality and entrepreneur. Chrissy appeared in the game show Deal or No Deal in the first season and two years later went on to host the competition Model Employee on VH1. She has authored two cookbooks- Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry For More. After seeing each other for four years, the author engaged to singer John Legend in December 2011 and they got married in September 2013. Hubby John dedicated his song All of Me to her. The couple has two children.

Also read: Chrissy Teigen Had To Move Rooms After Leaking Her Hospital Room's Phone Number On Insta

Image Source: Chrissy Teigen Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.