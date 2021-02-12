Courteney Cox Wishes BFF Jennifer Aniston On 52nd Birthday, Says 'I Love You'

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday, February 11. Over a career spanning 3 decades, the actor has delivered a wide range of blockbuster performances on the silver screen and TV as well. On the special occasion of Jennifer’s Aniston’s birthday, several acquaintances from the Hollywood film fraternity took to social media to pour in love and share heart-warming birthday wishes for the actor. One of them being her Friends co-star and long-time BFF Courtney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox met each other on the sets of their award-winning iconic show Friends. Ever since then the duo has shared a cordial relationship with each other. To mark Jennifer’s 52nd birthday, Courtney, took to Instagram, to share a slew of stunning pictures with the Bruce Almighty actor. Their endearing friendship was put on a show as Courteney posted a gushing tribute to the birthday girl alongside a heartwarming caption.

In the first snap, fans can see the Friends buddies snuggling beside Courteney’s young daughter Coco, who dozed with a finger in her mouth. The second picture sees the two women sitting next to each other inside what appears to be an aeroplane. In both the photographs, Jennifer and Courtney can be seen beaming with joy as the camera captures them. Take a look at it below:

Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other so long I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you ! ♥ï¸♥ï¸

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans of both the women began praising them for shelling out major friendship goals. While some were in love with the photography, for others the duo became the new definition of friendship. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Apart from Courteney, several other stars flooded the photo-sharing application with adorable wishes for the actor. Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! ðŸ’« From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun. Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical/loving/talented friend! @jenniferaniston”. Here’s taking a look at some of the birthday wishes:

