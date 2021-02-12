James Cameron's 1994 Film 'True Lies' Gets A TV Series Reboot; Here's What's In Store

A television series adaptation of filmmaker James Cameron's hit 1994 action-comedy movie True Lies is currently in the works. As per inputs by ANI, the upcoming series has received a pilot order at broadcast network CBS. The series is a reboot of the 1994 action-comedy feature film starring actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Burn Notice's Matt Nix is attached to pen the script for the drama with the film's writer and director, James Cameron, set to executive produce the potential series. McG, who has been attached to previous attempts to reboot the 20th Century Fox film, is also set to direct the pilot episode as well as being an executive producer. Disney-owned 20th Television is the studio behind the pilot.

More on True Lies reboot

Bringing True Lies to television has been a longtime passion for McG (Terminator: Salvation, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle). He started pursuing the idea in 2016, shortly after he signed an overall deal with 20th Century TV, whose sister feature studio 20th Century Fox, produced the movie. The following year, a TV series reboot with Marc Guggenheim as a writer, sold to Fox with a confirmed pilot commitment. It did not go beyond the script stage but McG continued his efforts.

More about True Lies plot

According to the makers of the upcoming True Lies series, the pilot episode will have the same concept as the movie. True Lies plot follows the story of an unfulfilled suburban housewife, who is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she is recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.

The original film which was a loose remake of the 1991 French comedy flick La Totale and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik and Bill Paxton. It was written, directed and produced by Cameron under Lightstorm Entertainment. It was the first-ever Hollywood film to cost $100 million. For Jamie Lee Curtis' performance, she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the Saturn Award for Best Actress, while Cameron won the Saturn Award for Best Director. The film ultimately grossed $378 million worldwide at the box-office and was also nominated at the Academy Awards and BAFTAs in the Best Visual Effects category including seven Saturn Awards.

