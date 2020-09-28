Chrissy Teigen Had To Move Rooms After Leaking Her Hospital Room's Phone Number On Insta

Chrissy Teigen recently made it to the headlines for revealing her hospital room's phone number on Instagram. Currently, she has been hospitalised for bleeding continuously while being pregnant and was told to take “super serious” bed rest. The Chrissy's Court star also talked about the same through her Twitter handle. Read more to know what Chrissy Teigen had to say about leaking her hospital room’s phone number on Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen on leaking her hospital room's phone number

Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Twitter handle to talk about her hospital room situation. Teigen said that they had to shift room because of the number of fan calls they received on their hospital room’s phone. She wrote, “Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move, I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies”.

A number of her fans have been worried about the actor since she was admitted to the hospital for excessive bleeding. But the actor has explained that the situation has been handled by a set of extremely professional doctors and she just needs to take strict bed rest.

She is currently having her third child with husband, John Legend. She has been uploading live updates on her Instagram to keep their fans calm about her situation. She said, “My placenta is really weak. I feel really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, much earlier than they ever did. He’s so strong, and I can’t wait for him” on her Instagram story.

More about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been one of the most talked-about celebrities of the media industry. The couple got married on September 14, 2013, in Como, Italy. They have been updating their fans abut their quarantine life on their social media handles.

On the professional end, Chrissy Teigen was last seen on her comedic arbitration-based court show, Chrissy’s Court. It gained massive popularity and has been renewed for a second season. On the other hand, John legend is prepping up to step into the production area of the film. He is going to be taking up the role of a producer in the musical film, Jingle Jangle. Reportedly, the film is going to be released on Netflix and is written and directed by David E. Talbert.

