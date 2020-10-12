Chrissy Teigen Makes A Comeback On Instagram Post Miscarriage; Says 'finally, A Giggle'

American model, television personality, Chrissy Teigen has made her comeback to social media, two weeks following her pregnancy loss. According to Entertainment Tonight, Chrissy Teigen commented on an Instagram post that gave her a reason to laugh. However, hours after her comment was reported, the comment had disappeared from the post.

Recently, Chrissy left a comment on the Betches Instagram account, revealing that the post shared by the handle gave her a reason to laugh during the heartbreaking times. The post read: “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘moustache too?'”

Chrissy commented on the post saying, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you”. It was also reported that fans replied with supportive messages and well wishes on Chrissy’s comment. Check out the post below.

Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has posted a heartfelt note via her social media account. The author wrote that the couple was shocked and in the kind of deep pain they had never witnessed before. She confirmed that the doctors were unable to stop the bleeding of the baby and give it the fluids it required, despite the many blood transfusion bags. Chrissy has admitted that she and John never named their babies until they were born.

However, they had already started calling their yet-to-be-born baby boy, Jack. She also said that he will always be their Jack. She penned, "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever". "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you." Chrissy also went on to thank all her fans and followers who have been sending the duo positive energy, thoughts, and prayers. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, Kim Kardashian commented saying, "We’re always here for you and love you guys so much." Apart from her, Paris Hilton also took to the comment section and said, "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love." Check out a few more comments below.

