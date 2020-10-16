John Legend Says 'we Will Never Break' As He Dedicates BBMAs Performance To Chrissy Teigen

After celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lost their third child 'Jack' to miscarriage on October 1, 2020, the American singer-songwriter dedicated his last night's BBMAs 2020 (Billboard Music Awards) performance to his beloved wife. John sang his newly-released song Never Break in his first performance since Teigen announced the loss of their third child, Jack, at the beginning of the month. Later, the 41-year-old shared a clip of his his BBMAs performance on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his better-half, lending her his support to overcome the ordeal.

John Legend says he and wife Chrissy will 'never break'

On October 16, 2020, John Legend took to his social media handles to share his emotional performance from previous night at 2020's BBMAs. The All of Me crooner also revealed that he dedicated his performance to his beloved wife as she recently went through a miscarriage. However, after performing his song Never Break from his seventh studio album Bigger Love, Legend assured everyone that they will 'never break'.

Sharing the video clip of his Never Break performance, he wrote, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments." The Grammy Award-winning songster added, "I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

For the unversed, on October 1, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced that they had lost their unborn baby due to some complications in pregnancy along with sharing some heartbreaking photographs on Instagram. Since then, the couple has kept away from social media. Teigen also penned an extensive IG note to express her sorrow of losing their unborn son to miscarriage, whom they had planned to name 'Jack'.

