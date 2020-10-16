John Legend Says 'we Will Never Break' As He Dedicates BBMAs Performance To Chrissy Teigen

Quick links:
After celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lost their third child 'Jack' to miscarriage on October 1, 2020, the American singer-songwriter dedicated his last night's BBMAs 2020 (Billboard Music Awards) performance to his beloved wife. John sang his newly-released song Never Break in his first performance since Teigen announced the loss of their third child, Jack, at the beginning of the month. Later, the 41-year-old shared a clip of his his BBMAs performance on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his better-half, lending her his support to overcome the ordeal.
On October 16, 2020, John Legend took to his social media handles to share his emotional performance from previous night at 2020's BBMAs. The All of Me crooner also revealed that he dedicated his performance to his beloved wife as she recently went through a miscarriage. However, after performing his song Never Break from his seventh studio album Bigger Love, Legend assured everyone that they will 'never break'.
Sharing the video clip of his Never Break performance, he wrote, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments." The Grammy Award-winning songster added, "I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."
This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.
For the unversed, on October 1, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced that they had lost their unborn baby due to some complications in pregnancy along with sharing some heartbreaking photographs on Instagram. Since then, the couple has kept away from social media. Teigen also penned an extensive IG note to express her sorrow of losing their unborn son to miscarriage, whom they had planned to name 'Jack'.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
