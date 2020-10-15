What Happened To John Legend And Chrissy Teigen? Why Have They Left Social Media?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, unfortunately, went through a painful ordeal earlier this month after the couple lost their third child to miscarriage. Last month, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was going through some pregnancy complications. Then on October 1, the star took to her social media page to share that she had lost her unborn son after visiting the hospital. Chrissy Teigen also posted a lengthy message alongside a photo that was taken after her loss.

What happened to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen?

Just had a really scary morning 😩 huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 29, 2020

On September 29, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to reveal that she had a huge clot. She shared how terrified she felt during the whole ordeal and added that the scramble to hear her child's heartbeat seemed like hours. However, a few days later, Teigen shared a painful note on Twitter, revealing that she had actually lost her third child.

Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself after she went through the miscarriage. Alongside the black and white photo, she also shared a note in which she talked about the pain of losing her baby. In her note, Teigen revealed that her baby did not survive the pregnancy complications. She also mentioned that the child's name was Jack, and that she and John Legend were shattered after the loss.

Teigen then added that she was grateful for the children she had and that she would be taking some time off to mourn the loss that she just went through. She added that she would always love her third child. Chrissy also thanked all her fans and friends who were sending her love after her loss.

Fans of Teigen flooded the comments section with well wishes and condolences. Later, Teigen posted another Tweet in which she revealed that she was going back home from the hospital. Chrissy Teigen has not posted anything else on Twitter after the loss of her child on October 1.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

Besides fans, other celebs also took to the comments section to show their support for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Monica Lewinsky, Hillary Clinton, and Ellen DeGeneres were some of the celebs who prayed for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's well being after their loss. John Legend also responded to Teigen's post with the message, "We love you, Jack." Legend has also stayed off social media since October 1.

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

so very, very sorry... my deepest sympathies to you + your family. 💔💔💔 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 1, 2020

I'm so deeply sorry to hear of this loss. My love and prayers to you, John, Luna, and Miles. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2020

I’m sending you, John and the family every ounce of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 1, 2020

[image source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram]

