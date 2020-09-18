Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals The Gender Of Her Soon-to-be Born Child

Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend, recently went on to accidentally reveal the gender of her baby during interacting with her fans in a live Instagram chat. The video had Chrissy talk about the complications in her pregnancy which has led her to be on bed-rest when she started referring to her baby as a 'he'. She went on to say that 'It is weird because the baby is really healthy. He is so big.'

Chrissy Teigen reveals that she is having a baby boy

When the Cravings cookbook novelist realized the same, she went on to cover her mouth with her hand with an embarrassed expression. Realizing she had a slip of tongue, she said 'Oops, that was stupid.' This will mark Chrissy and John's third stint as parents as the two are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Miles Theodore and their 4-year-old daughter, Luna Simone.

She further spoke about her earlier pregnancy complications when she was pregnant with Miles and Luna. The model revealed that she has had complications during her pregnancy with Luna while her son Miles was not growing at all in the womb due to the lack of food reaching him. She went on to say that both her children had to come out early and that she also had to be induced both the times. Take a look at a still from her video.

Chrissy reveals on her weak placenta

She further said that even though she has a weak placenta, her baby is 'growing beautifully.' She said that everything is going good with the pregnancy but since her placenta is weak, she is sometimes bleeding which may cause some risk. The Chrissy Court actor said that she will be focusing on getting her placenta better again by taking adequate rest.

A source close to Chrissy and John revealed to People that Chrissy had confirmed about her pregnancy in her husband's Wild music video. Earlier, Chrissy had also revealed on Twitter that she is also working towards the pregnancy headaches she has been getting lately. She hinted that she may indulge in some neck-muscle botox to treat the same.

