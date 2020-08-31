Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Hilarious Parenting Hack For Feeding Her Son Miles; Check Out

Chrissy Teigen often shares tips on parenting and how to raise kids. Being a mother of two herself, Chrissy Teigen has come up with multiple parenting hacks to get her children to eat their food. Taking to Twitter, Teigen shared a simple trick with which she made her son eat all his food without any fuss.

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she makes her son eat all his food during lunchtime

Also Read | VMAs 2020 In Pics: Gaga’s Masks, Weeknd’s Advocacy, Other Best Moments From The Glam Night

I love when kids are beyond obsessed with something. It makes life so much easier. I just tell miles to eat his lunch because it’s lightning mcqueen’s favorite and he does it. He does whatever lightning mcqueen says, always. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 24, 2020

Taking to her Twitter page, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she loved it when kids were beyond obsessed with something. She also claimed that exploiting a kid's obsession made life much easier for parents. The model, who is a mother of two, then told her fans how she made her son eat his lunch. Chrissy Teigen mentioned that her son is a huge fan of Lightning McQueen, the main protagonist of Disney Pixar's Cars franchise.

Also Read | 'Ant-Man 3' Director Explains Evangeline Lilly’s Important Partnership With Rudd In MCU

The model then added that her son would do anything that Lightning McQueen says no matter what. Which is why she could trick him into eating his lunch by telling him that it was Lightning McQueen's favourite food. Using this hack, Chrissy Teigen never faced any issues while feeding her 2-year-old son Miles. This amusing 'hack' has over 133.5k likes and 3.7k retweets on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents to Miles and 4-year-old Luna. The couple is now expecting their third child to be born soon. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed their pregnancy to fans just a few weeks ago earlier this month. The couple was also surprised by this third pregnancy as it was their very first natural conception. Their first two kids, Luna and Miles, were both born via in vitro fertilization.

Also Read | 'Deadpool 2' Ending Explained: What Happens In The Climax Of The Ryan Reynolds Starrer?

Chrissy Teigen, who is also a popular cookbook author, has been busy sharing recipes and cooking tips with her fans. During the lockdown, the model has posted numerous posts each day discussing various topics like politics, fashion, entertainment, children, and food. Chrissy Teigen recently shared a video of her latest delicious meal on social media which left all her fans drooling.

HOOOOOO BOY FLANNERY BEEF WE HAVE OUTDONE OURSELVES pic.twitter.com/fzEXeqWFTu — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 31, 2020

Also Read | James Phelps Of 'Harry Potter' Fame Was 'shell Shocked' When Fred Died; Read Details

[Promo from Chrissy Teigen Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.