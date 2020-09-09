Chrissy Teigen Talks About The 'Pizzagate Insanity' And The Toll It Took On Her

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about how the Pizzagate theory had affected her on Instagram. The model added a picture of her recent cover with Marie Claire magazine along with a long caption about her life. Read ahead to know more about the Chrissy Teigen and Pizzagate theory and more about the model.

The Pizzagate insanity

In the post uploaded by the model, fans can see Chrissy in a red gown lying on the bark of a tree. The model looks radiant and is sporting light jewellery and make-up. She is also sporting a black scarf with her outfit.

Chrissy added a long caption with the post. Talking to her followers, Chrissy mentioned how she had shot for this cover a couple of days after her surgery and that she was also pregnant at the time. She mentioned she was sacred and that she was also worried that the surgery would take a heavy toll on her baby. The model added that she felt everything wasn't 'working out'.

Chrissy then added that for a very long time she had tried to make people like her and that the 'Pizzaget insanity' had suddenly turned people against her. She stated that her life had 'sucked' and that she wasn't able to make people around her happy either. Crissy finally added 'I love you guys a lot and have ohhhhh so appreciated the support the past few months. Now you know what it meant to me! Thank you @marieclairemag, for taking a risk and putting me on your cover - I know your comments bout to be A MESS.' (sic).

Many fans and celebs commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the model looked great and that they supported her no matter what. Take a look at the comments:

Chrissy Teigen and Pizzagate

A while back, a new conspiracy theory had emerged that model Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were paedophiles and were involved in sex-trafficking. Many fans also accused the couple of being involved with Jefferey Epstein. Chrissy had also tweeted - 'Thank you, Twitter, for verifying somebody who is essentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers.' (sic). Take a look:

Thank you, Twitter, for verifying somebody who is esentially accusing me (with pictures of my daughter) of child abuse and pedophilia to their 50,000 followers. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Even though there has been no real link between Chrissy Teigen and Pizzagate theory, the model had fought hard on Twitter and other social platforms to protect herself and her family. John had also tweeted in response to this. Take a look:

You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued. https://t.co/bPTwiBAs97 — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 31, 2017

