Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid About Pregnancy; Explains Why She's Getting A Botox

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Twitter to explain why she’s getting a botox during her pregnancy. The Cravings cookbook author explained that botox isn’t for any beauty purpose but a much reasonable cause. The 34-year-old supermodel, who is now expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed the real reason behind her decision of getting a botox done.

Chrissy Teigen's tweet

Chrissy Teigen recently tweeted, “I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.” Check out Chrissy Teigen’s tweet below.

I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2020

As a response to Chrissy’s tweet, one of the Twitter users asked Chrissy for more information about the botox. The user tweeted that she isn’t pregnant but wanted to know how botox helps for regular headaches. Teigen replied to the tweet explaining how life-changing the experience was. She added that Jaw botox for her grinding was a must for her regular headaches. She further added that behind the brow for migraines can also work. Check out the comments below.

This is not the first time Chrissy has spoken about her pregnancy on social media. She had earlier posted a series of tweets on Twitter revealing how she found out about her surprise pregnancy. According to Chrissy Teigen, she had no idea she was pregnant. She got to know about her surprise pregnancy after her breast implant removal surgery. Many fans were curious to know the story behind her surprise pregnancy revelation. Check out the tweets of Chrissy’s pregnancy revelation below.

Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

About Chrissy Teigen's children

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their third child. The favourite celebrity couple of Hollywood has two adorable children and are now awaiting the third one. The couple’s first child Luna was born on 14th April 2016 and Miles their second child was born on 16th May 2018. Both the children received immense popularity and became the focus of Chrissy Teigen’s and John Legend’s Instagram accounts. Fans are now looking forward to the arrival of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s third child.

