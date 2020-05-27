Chrissy Teigen’s No-carb Lasagne Has Secret Ingredient, See What It Is And Learn Recipe

Chrissy Teigen kickstarted her career as a swimsuit model and quickly went on to become one of the best ones in the business. Today, she is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. Currently, Chrissy Teigen focuses majorly on developing recipes for her food website. She even has an entire line of merchandise dedicated to the same. Take a look at this no-carb lasagne recipe by Chrissy Teigen.

How to make Chrissy Teigen’s no-carb lasagne:

Ingredients needed:

Half a cup of olive oil

Meat or vegetables as per your preference for the filling

One teaspoon of kosher salt

One medium-sized onion

One and a half tablespoons of minced garlic

700-800 grams of tomatoes

Two teaspoons of chilli flakes

15 basil leaves

One large celery root

Two and a half cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

One cup of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Recipe to make Chrissy Teigen’s no-carb lasagne:

Take a saucepan and heat about two tablespoons of olive oil Add in your meat or vegetables that you have set for the filling of your lasagne Throw in some salt for flavour and keep stirring until it is cooked well Take out the filling in another bowl and set aside In the same pan, add some more olive oil Dice the medium-sized onions well Once the pan is heated, add in the onions and saute it until it is soft Add in the minced garlic and salt Cook the mixture for another two minutes Now add in the filling that you set aside earlier in the pan In this, add the chilli flakes, tomatoes, and some salt along with 1/4th cup of olive oil Let this mixture simmer for a while until it is thickened Take the pan from the stove and add in the chopped basil leaves Preheat the oven to 350°F While the sauce simmers, prepare your carb-free noodles made out of celery root Cut the celery root about half an inch from both sides Slice the celery roots into slices of about 1/8 inch in thickness Sprinkle some salt on these slices for flavour Now it is time to assemble the lasagne Take out about a quarter of the prepared sauce and spread it generously on the bottom of the baking tray Stack up a layer of celery roots Now, cover this layer again with some sauce and a layer of celery roots again Finish the stacking by pouring the remaining sauce on the top Cover this with a generous amount of the shredded cheese Bake until the cheese gets bubbly for about 20-25 minutes Now, broil the cheese until it browns Take the piping hot lasagne out of the oven and let it cool before you dig in

