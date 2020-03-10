The Debate
Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Is A Total Poser And These Pictures Are Proof

Hollywood News

Chrissy Teigen is one of the biggest models in the fashion industry today. Here are her son Miles' best pictures that you must check out.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is quite popular on social media, primarily because of the adorable family pictures that she keeps posting. She got married to American singer John Legend in 2013 and since then the couple’s pictures on social media have always garnered the fans' attention. Her children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens always manage to take away the limelight with their cute smiles.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's White Outfits Are Perfect For Summer Get-together

However, this time around it is her younger son, Miles Theodore Stephens who has managed to steal our hearts. The little one has been one of the biggest show stealers on Chrissy Teigen’s social media. He had always managed to pose effortlessly and we cannot stop gushing about it.

Chrissy Teigen’s son’s pictures are all you need to see today

1. Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles looks adorable as he heads out to watch chickens

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

ALSO READ | John Legend Tries On Wife Chrissy Teigen's Clip-on Hair Extension; See Picture

2. Miles in is the middle of getting a dapper haircut as Chrissy Teigen takes a video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

3. This cute birthday wish for Miles was uploaded by Chrissy Teigen and his smile is everything we want to see

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

4. Miles gives a wide smile as he poses for the camera donning his uber-cool fur jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Apologised To Beyoncé For Her Behaviour At Post-Oscars Party

5. Chrissy Teigen's little bubble of joy, Miles looked dapper and too adorable in these over-sized sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

6. Chrissy Teigen and Miles hit the beach to soak in some sun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

7. Miles heading to play basketball while Chrissy Teigen captures the moment

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Kids Are Too Adorable In These Pictures, See It For Yourself

 

 

