Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Prom Night is one of the most memorable times during one's high school days. It's the night where you get the chance to slip into your best outfit, put on your best shoes, dress-up and dance the night away. There is almost nothing that can take away the charm of prom night for any high-schooler.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Reveals She Has Bipolar Disorder In Candid Talk With Miley Cyrus

The prom season is also the time to show your fellow school mates your best glamourous version. This makes many of us fret over what to wear because we want to stand out and be the best. However, do not worry as we have curated a list of celebrity inspired outfits that you can slip into and be the most gorgeous one for your prom night.

Celeb-inspired prom night outfits

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez rocked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards back in 2016. She slipped into a shimmery navy blue gown by Calvin Klein for the night. The dress had a plunging neckline and waist cuts on both sides. Selena Gomez completed the look with side-parted curly locks and diamond hoop earrings.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Has Been Rumoured To Have Dated THESE Celebrities Until Now

2. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in this green gown at the Baby2Baby Gala in 2019. The green Georges Hobeika gown had an off-shoulder design on one shoulder while the other one had a draping sleeve. The gown also had a thigh slit design that notched up the glamour quotient.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian donned this jaw-dropping satin dress for Sean Combs' 50th birthday party. The dress had a bodycon design till the hips followed by a flowy trail till the end. The off-shoulder sleeves and subtle gold tone of the dress will be the perfect match for your prom night. Pair the outfit with some jewellery and you will no doubt be the showstopper.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen To Reese Witherspoon: Celebrities' Epic Food Fails

4. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston donned this majestic black Dior dress for the recent Golden Globe Awards. She surely made heads turn when she stepped on the red carpet dressed in this off-shoulder dress. Jennifer Aniston paired the outfit with an elegant diamond neck jewellery.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Shares Recipes That You Can Try At Home During Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.