Chrissy Teigen's Children Are Her Company In The Kitchen, These Pics Are Proof

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most famous celebrities in the world. She is also known to be quite active on social media. Her children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens always manage to take away the limelight even on Chrissy Teigen's social media handles. Read to know about the times they kept her company in the kitchen.

Chrissy Teigen’s photos in the kitchen with her children

Here is an adorable video of little Miles, Chrissy Teigen’s younger son, helping her bake some cookies. In the video, one can see Chrissy asking Miles to press the cookie cutter. Instead, he lifts it breaking the cooking dough. The adorable little hand on the cookie-cutter trying to help his mom is definitely a sight to see.

In her latest venture, Chrissy Teigen tried to make chocolate balloon bowls with her family. Her eldest daughter, Luna is heard saying how she thinks that Chrissy is going to pop the balloons instead. However, the model is confident that she won't but then goes on to burst almost every balloon.

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna helps her bake a gingerbread. She is seen decorating the giant gingerbread with colourful sprinkles. Luna also then gave Chrissy Teigen a big thumbs up after she finished her job.

Chrissy Teigen uploaded this picture of herself making rice Krispies with her family. Her daughter, Luna is seen giving support by making weird expressions for the camera. On the other hand, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend are scooping out the rice Krispies onto a tray.

