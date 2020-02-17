Chrissy Teigen's Party Outfits That You Must Check Out Right Away

Apart from speaking eloquently, Chrissy Teigen is popular for her style. The American model is married to John Legend. The couple got married in 2013 and instantly became a fan-favourite celeb couple. They now have two beautiful children, Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen's style is equal parts glam and slick. She is also an activist and speaks against body-shaming and beauty standards. Let's take a look at her party outfits that will inspire and elevate your fashion game.

Apart from being a fashion inspiration, Teigen is also a food connoisseur. The model's social media is filled with her kids' posts and delicious recipes. Check out some more of Chrissy Teigen's photos below.

Other than her party outfits, Chrissy Teigen is also an inspiration for hairdos. One of her signature styles includes waving her hair at the tip to make them look wavey and flowy. The model also rocks a bun flawlessly.

Teigen is not only popular for her style and fashion game. She is also an activist and speaks out regarding matters like body-shaming and beauty standards. Check out more photos from Chrissy Teigen's Instagram.

Christine often glams it up every once in a while with husband John Legend. As you can see, the couple rocks various outfits on different occasions. Her style is impeccable and alluring.

