Chrissy Teigen Photos That Can Give Some Serious Hairstyle Goals

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram is flooded with delicious dishes and recipes. The model turned-food-connoisseur has made her fans super jealous of her delicious food posts on her social media handle. Apart from food, she is also a fashionista. Check out some of the best Chrissy Teigen inspired hairstyles.

Wavy highlights

This is Chrissy Teigen's signature hairstyle. She often waves her hair at the tips to make them look slightly wavey and flowy. With a little backcombing, her hairstyle looks perfect. Chrissy's grey highlights on her blonde hair also need some serious attention.

Tight bun

Chrissy Teigen's face has its own distinct features. The tight bun, here, is embracing those features more and more. She opted for a tight bun, with her hair rolled around the same.

Messy bun

In the beach picture, Chrissy Teigen looks simple and elegant in the hairband hairstyle. She opted for a messy bun paired teamed up with a head-knot hairband. Teigen's tinted beach glasses are also giving a perfect beach vibe.

Short hair

Chrissy Teigen is frequently seen in her highlighted long-straight hair. However, in this video, the star pulled off a short hair look. She looked gorgeous in an oversized shrug paired with the olive green top.

Side pinned

In this look, Chrissy Teigen posed with her kid sitting on a toy horse. She wore an adorable yellow dress. With the high neck dress, Teigen amped up her short wavey hair look by putting them in a side pin.

Promo Image Source - Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

