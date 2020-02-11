The Debate
Chrissy Teigen's Dessert Recipes To Try To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

Food

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular celebrity food bloggers. Take a look at her cookbook & dessert recipes to try for your sweet cravings all at home.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's love for food has generated a desire for the same within her fans. The model turned-food-connoisseur has taken over the internet with her Instagram posts. Teigen is also a television personality and author. She has two beautiful children and is wife to John Legend. Along with her regular posts on her social media handle, Chrissy Teigen also likes to share quick, easy and wholesome food recipes. Here we have listed few the dessert recipes from Chrissy Teigen's cookbook to try to satiate your sweet cravings. 

Dessert recipes from Chrissy Teigen's cookbook to try for your special sweet craving

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen's cookbook is the perfect choice for dessert lovers. She often shares some wonderful healthy and sweet recipes and some delicious pictures of desserts. The model's Instagram is flooded with comments from her fans on how they have tried her recipes and how big of a success they were. Teigen's photos full of delicious brownies, PB&J milkshakes, and much more look delicious and one must head to her website to try it for themselves.

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cravings (@cravingsbychrissyteigen) on

