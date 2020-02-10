Chrissy Teigen Kids Are Too Adorable In These Pictures, See It For Yourself

While working at a surf shop in the breezy lanes of California, Chrissy Teigen would have never thought about making it big in Hollywood. Teigen said in an interview that she wanted to be a teacher. She was then spotted by a photographer who was just casually passing by her shop.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Gives A Spectacular Makeover To Her Food Pantry; See Pics

Chrissy Teigen then went on to make her modelling debut in the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. Today, she is one of the biggest swimsuit models in the world. She has always been advocating against body-shaming and is a role model for girls all over the world.

Chrissy Teigen is quite popular on social media as well, primarily because of the adorable family pictures that she keeps posting. She got married to American singer John Legend in 2013 and since then, the couple’s pictures on social media has always made fans go “aww”. Her children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens always manage to take away the limelight with their cute smiles.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome A New Puppy To Their Family

Chrissy Teigen’s kids are too adorable in these pictures

1. Chrissy Teigen’s eldest daughter, Luna Simone Stephens looked like an angel as she was eating her favourite ice cream

2. Chrissy Teigen’s youngest bubble of joy, Miles, looked dapper and too adorable in these over-sized sunglasses

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Surprised To Learn That John Legend Will Be In 'This Is Us' Season 4

3. The beach lovers, Chrissy Teigen and her two children looked happy as they played with the sand

4. The adorable family picture

5. The siblings, Luna and Miles, engage in a playful afternoon as Chrissy Teigen captures the moment

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Reveals There Is A Secret Airport Terminal For Celebs To Travel Unnoticed?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.