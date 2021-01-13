Chrissy Teigen Rocks In A Sheer Body Suit & Curly Hair Wig As She Channels Her Inner Cher

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of videos in which she was seen mimicking Cher. In the video series, she brought back Cher’s 90s fitness videos as she donned a sexy sheer bodysuit. The American model also rocked a curly hair wig in the fitness videos to round up her look.

Chrissy Teigen mimics Cher in her fitness videos

Chrissy Teigen was seen sharing fitness videos on her social media handle. The model began the series with the post captioned, “I honestly have no idea when the right time to post this is”. In the video, she was heard saying, “It is 38 minutes of fat-burning fun!” as she burst into laughter. Watch the video below.

Chrissy Teigen's Fitness Video

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Netizens react

As soon as the video went up on Chrissy’s profile, a number of people flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions. Several fans appreciated the video and wrote in the comments that they enjoyed seeing the video. Many other people sent much love and regard to the model and left heart and kiss emoticons on the post. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Chrissy Teigen's photos of fan comments

Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

A number of netizens commented on the post stating that Chrissy resembled various other artists in the video. Netizens wrote in the comments that she looked like Janet Jackson and some fans said she looked like Trisha Paytas. Several fans thanked her for bringing back the Cher vibe and that it cheered them up. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram comments

In another couple of videos, she was seen performing some exercises in her sheer bodysuit. The videos started doing the rounds soon after they went up on social media. Watch the videos on Chrissy’s profile below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

On another note, Chrissy Teigen's latest post reveals that she has got a tattoo on her back and it is a special one. The model has got her husband, John Legend's song's lyrics tattooed down her spine. Watch the video she shared of the same below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.