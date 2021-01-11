Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Purple Hair, Says 'the Wig Life Chose Me'

Model Chrissy Teigen is known for her witty captions and humour on social media. She recently revealed her new purple hair on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen teased her fans when she uploaded a video of her sporting purple hair which made her fans think that she had dyed her hair in that colour. But on Sunday, she took to her Instagram to reveal that it is a wig. She has also uploaded a series of Instagram stories to reveal the process of getting the wig on. Scroll to see the pictures.

Chrissy Teigen's new look

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to reveal that her purple hair was her wig. In the caption of the post, she wrote that the wig life has chosen her. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a beige trenchcoat over a white shirt dress. She has completed her look with a pair of thigh-high boots. She is also seen wearing a pair of snake-skin printed gloves and has carried a bag across her shoulders. She had accessorised her look with several gold chains and necklaces.

Teigen's post garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Chrissy Teigen's photos had 729K likes within six hours of uploading. Fans had also commented on Chrissy Teigen's photos to express their admiration for her new look. Actor Vanessa Hudgens also commented by saying 'hot'. See their reactions here:

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram stories revealed the whole process of getting the wig on. In the first story, she is seen wearing a clear cap on her head. In the next one, the hairstylist had attached the wig and was cutting off the extras. In one of thee stories, she is heard saying that she has to now figure out how to rick this new look. Along with her new hair, the model also was showing off her new nose piercing through her posts. She got a stud pierced on her nose.

She rang in the new year with a trip to the Caribbean with her husband John Legend and their two children Luna and Miles. She also uploaded pictures and videos from her vacation trip on Instagram as well. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Her Instagram feed is full of picture and videos from her personal and professional life.

Image courtesy- @chrissyteigen Instagram

