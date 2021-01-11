Naya Rivera's Los Angeles Home Gets Listed For Sale, Read All Details Here

Late "Glee" actor Naya Rivera's Los Angeles home has been listed for sale and is reportedly up for purchase for a price tag of 2.7 million US Dollars. As per a report on metro.co.uk, the actor spent approximately the same amount on the house that has a carpet area of north of 5,000 square feet.

As per the article, the Los Feliz property was recently renovated, the result of which is an apartment that consists of natural white oak hardwood floors, a kitchen with Italian Carrara marble, a hidden Bosch fridge, and an Italian Bertazzoni range. The article also claims that the second floor has an outdoor patio, laundry room, and a huge walk-in closet, while the lower level has another patio and a pool. The article in question also claims that the listing of Naya Rivera's Los Angeles home is with the prominent real estate dealing duo Robb and Nikki Friedman.

Also Read: Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Weeps, Mom Crumbles At The Lake Where She Disappeared

Naya Rivera's boating death:

Naya Rivera's boating death has been attributed to accidental drowning while being on a trip with her 5-year-old son in Lake Piru, which is near Los Angeles. At the time of her passing, she was 33 years old. Her corpse was found days later as a result of the efforts that were put in by a search party that was put together by the Ventura Police department. Promptly after which, the relevant officials released what seems to be an official press release/after action report which details the findings on the part of the authorities. The tweet that came from the Ventura County Sheriff's official Twitter account can be found below.

Also Read: Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Spotted With Their Son, Reports Claim He Was Clueless About The Trip

The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/6APEgrBPaQ — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 14, 2020

Also Read: Who Is Naya Rivera? Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The 'Glee' Actor

The tragic passing of Naya Rivera led to her former Glee cast members expressing their grief and sadness over the same. The tweets below have been posted by the likes of Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, and Chris Colfer.

The Reactions:

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020

Also Read: Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla Calls Her ‘yin To My Yang’ In Her Emotional Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.