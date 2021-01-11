'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Addresses Rumors Of Playing The Next James Bond

James Bond is one of the most iconic characters, currently played by Daniel Craig on the big-screen. The actor will be stepping down from the role after the release of No Time to Die. There have been several speculations on who will play the role next with Bridgerton star, Regé-Jean Page, being the latest choice on social media. Now he has responded on the fan casting.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page speaks out on James Bond Rumors

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rege-Jean Page addressed the rumors of him essaying James Bond. He thinks that the internet thinks a lot of things, and him being agent 007 is one of the more pleasant ones. The actor stated that he thinks there might be an element of “cultural translation” to be done on social media. He explained that if someone is a Brit, and they do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the ‘B’ word, referring to Bond.

Rege-Jean Page mentioned that he is “very, very glad” to have the badge of agent 007 in people’s choice. He asserted that he is glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the budge, hinting at other rumor castings of actors like Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Henry Golding, Richard Madden, Cillian Murphy, and more. However, he clarified that the internet casting is not true as he noted that it is just a badge.

Rege-Jean Page has earned immense appreciation for his performance as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton. It is a Netflix period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen. Based on Julia Quinn’s novel of the same name, it is set in the competitive world of Regency London, when debutantes are presented at court during the season. After a positive response, Rege-Jean Page as James Bond rumors excited the show’s fan.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have essayed agent 007. No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the MI 6 spy. He has previously portrayed the character in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015). Craig has garnered many praises for his performances.

