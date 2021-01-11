Armie Hammer Trends On Twitter After Screenshots Of His Alleged Instagram DMs Go Viral

American actor Armie Hammer became a trending topic of discussion among netizens on Twitter after screenshots of his DMs were leaked on social media. The Rebecca actor created a stir online owing to his alleged Instagram DMs, wherein he extensively spoke about his sexual interests and cannibalism. Although the original tweet shared by the user was deleted from the micro-blogging platform, it had already caught the attention of many before it was deleted and thus, Armie started trending on Twitter in no time.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Changes His Instagram Profile Picture; Armie Hammer Says, 'I'd Swipe'

Are Armie Hammer's DMs admitting being a 'cannibal' fake?

Lately, Twitterati has been trending Armie Hammer on Twitter after screenshots of his alleged Instagram DMs made rounds on social media. Soon, a number of social media users took to the micro-blogging platform to share screenshots of their explicit chats with what appears to be with Armie's official Instagram handle. While speculations about the 34-year-old's alleged fetishes have taken social media by surprise, many have refused to believe that the messages are real as the screenshots have been shared from unidentified Twitter handles.

Also Read | Armie Hammer Joins 'The Offer', A Making Of 'The Godfather' Series

However, it is not the first time that Armie Hammer's social media activity has made headlines. Back in 2017, a lot of people found out that the 'On the Basis of Sex' actor had liked several tweets about bondage and other wild sexual interests. Meanwhile, a Twitter user recently shared a series of messages which seem to have been sent from Armie's official Instagram account. However, there's no clarity as to whether the images, that are doing rounds on social media, are edited or genuine.

Take a look:

Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em "kitties" and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t — tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021

Guys give me actual proof that these are false and I'll delete. As I said I am not accusing anyone but the girl who shared all these screenshots just shared a screenrecording of their convo so do what you want with that pic.twitter.com/zMcrYG9ym2 — tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet's Selfie Gets The Cheekiest Comment From Reel-life Lover Armie Hammer

Soon after the screenshots caught netizens' attention on Twitter, hundreds and thousands of users flocked to the micro-blogging platform to share their opinion on the same. While one user tweeted writing, "Someone made fake DMs of Armie Hammer claiming to be a cannibal. Just another normal Sunday on Twitter", another wrote, "armie hammer is the most aggressive example of down bad I've ever seen". On the other hand, the news also was quick to become fodder for memes on social media.

Check out some reactions by Twitterati below:

armie hammer please seek help Iimmedately pic.twitter.com/LRG4IiesAB — ٰ (@rachelweisiz) January 10, 2021

Twitter: “Armie Hammer is trending on Twitter.”

Me, reading why he’s trending: pic.twitter.com/2DY0Z1GMwY — Josina van Die (@JosHiddlesLeon) January 11, 2021

everyone reading fake armie hammer dms: pic.twitter.com/BuoGE4dNHM — .::.ɐᴉɹolƃ.::.!¡ (@lil_bunnx) January 11, 2021

RT @halle_bi: putting this back on tl whoever made these dms and was saying all this pretending to be armie is weird #ArmieHammer pic.twitter.com/E2YWB20QEg — kelvin Andrefivo (@kelvin086) January 11, 2021

i saw someone mention "armie hammer's cannibal DMs" and decided that just for once i'm gonna stay happy in my ignorance — alex䷰dante (@alexdante) January 11, 2021

JUST FOUND OUT THOSE LEAKED ARMIE HAMMER DMS ARE REAL HELP pic.twitter.com/ULa0nI1C4w — gray ²⁸☁️blm🪐 (@abtomlinsn) January 11, 2021

I wish I could take back my curiosity as to why Armie Hammer was trending. I... pic.twitter.com/vgC7kgpKFv — Elizabeth Whitten (@ElizaEH1) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Armie Hammer All Set To Share Screen Space In 'Shotgun Wedding'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.