John Legend Tries On Wife Chrissy Teigen's Clip-on Hair Extension; See Picture

American singer John Legend and his family are always in the news for various reasons. He was awarded the Sexist Man Alive in 2019 by a famous magazine. After this, the All Of Me singer's follower count increased drastically.

His wife, Chrissy Tiegen, is known for being outspoken and funny on social media and has millions of followers of her own. The couple was seen a few weeks ago packing on the PDA at the red carpet of the Oscars. But most recently, John Legend again gained the eyes of his fans as he was seen on Chrissy Teigen's Instagram flaunting his wife's hair extensions. Take a look at it here.

John Legend tries on his wife's hair extensions:

In this post, we can see the singer trying to copy his wife Chrissy Teigen's look by wearing her clip-on hair extensions. In the post, we can see the John is wearing the extensions for fun. This picture of the singer was a posted by his wife Chrissy Teigen on February 18, 2020.

The couple is seen sitting side by side on a couch. John is sporting a black sweatshirt with love written over it in red. He is also seen wearing the blonde extension on the right side of his head.

On the other hand, Chrissy Teigen is seen in a white sweatshirt with her hair combed up. John Legend and Chrissy are seen pouting and posing for the camera. Chrissy Teigen captioned the picture by writing “found this beauty from super bowl. washed this off around the 3rd quarter".

The post racked up more than 470,000+ likes within a span of few days.

(Image courtesy: Chrissy Teigen Instagram)

