Chrissy Teigen Apologised To Beyoncé For Her Behaviour At Post-Oscars Party

Artists Beyonce and Jay Z hosted a high profile party after the Oscars 2020, and the party was speculated to be a low-key affair. The post-Oscar party was attended by the Kardashians along with select A-listers Hollywood celebrities. According to a leading news portal, the party saw Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, P. Diddy and many more at the Chateau Marmont Hotel.

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen's Dessert Recipes To Try To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

Chrissy Teigen apologised to Beyoncé at post-Oscars party

Chrissy Teigen felt that her encounter with Beyonce at the post-Oscars party was so weird that she had to let the world know about this through an Instagram post. While Teigen and Legend arrived at the party looking all regal and stylish, Teigen’s fans were surprised to see why she was asking for forgiveness from Queen B.

Teigen felt she might have made Beyonce uncomfortable as she was staring at her during the party. She also asked for forgiveness because she wasn’t even able to speak in front of her which may have come across as being rude. But she confessed that she was just nervous and that’s why didn’t speak to her. Therefore, she just chose to apologise publicly to Beyonce. Take a look at Teigen’s post below.

ALSO READ| Best TV Shows Of Chrissy Teigen That Fans Must Add To Their Watchlist

This is actually not the first time when someone got flustered while being in Queen B's presence. In 2019, even Emilia Clarke was vocal about her flustered meeting with Beyonce. Emilia had appeared on The Graham Norton Show when she talked about her meeting with Beyonce. She confessed that she started crying when she met Beyonce as she already had too many drinks and she couldn't handle the intensity of talking to the diva. Her eyes just started welling up when Beyonce came to talk to her at the party.

ALSO READ| Beyonce And Hubby Jay Z's Collab Songs That Should Be On Your Valentine's Song List

ALSO READ| Beyonce's Hairstyles To Take Inspiration From For This Valentine's Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.