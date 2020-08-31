'Ant-Man 3' Director Explains Evangeline Lilly’s Important Partnership With Rudd In MCU

Ant-Man 3 is among the confirmed upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It will be directed by Peyton Reed, who has also helmed the previous two instalments, Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Now, the filmmaker has talked about the upcoming film giving some insights.

'Ant-Man 3' director on Rudd and Lilly’s partnership and more

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, director Peyton Reed provided a few updates about Ant-Man 3 and the relationship between Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as Scott Lang / Ant-man and Hope van Dyne / Wasp, respectively. The director was asked if the two characters would have equal screen time in the untitled third film.

Replying to the question, he said that they share a partnership, and Wasp is a “very very important” part of that. He stated that it was a “very gratifying thing,” and explained that “technically” they were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Reed mentioned that finding the gender balance in the movie is “very important” to him because having a character’s name in the title has been a “men’s playing field,” historically. He noted that it is “really, really changing” now in a great way.

Peyton Reed was also questioned whether the creative team has “cracked the story” of Ant-Man 3. He answered that yes, they have. However, the filmmaker mentioned that nothing is official yet, but they are quietly working on the script. He stated that they are working through the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is to shoot the movie at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. Ant-Man 3 is likely to release in 2022. Paul and Evangeline Lily have garnered much appreciation from the audiences for their performances in previous films. Reed will also become one of the few directors to helm a trilogy in the MCU.

Peyton Reed as the director along with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily as the actors are not the only people returning for the project. Michael Douglas will also reprise his character as Hank Pym in the upcoming third instalment. Till now, other casts and character details are not announced. Ant-Man 3 will be a part of phase five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is said to take place after the event of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

