'Deadpool 2' Ending Explained: What Happens In The Climax Of The Ryan Reynolds Starrer?

Deadpool 2 released back in 2018 and almost geared up fans for the time travel element in Avengers: Endgame by showcasing a less complicated version of the concept. The film features Ryan Reynolds picking up the mantle of Deadpool for the second time in a solo outing which soon becomes a team-up film before the team is literally chopped off the screen. Read below to check out what happened at the end of Deadpool 2 -

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 ending explained

Josh Brolin's Cable brings about a new concept in the Deadpool standalone universe, which is of time travel. Cable comes back in time to end the life of Russell Collins, who will grow up to become the villain who kills his family. Russell is a mutant who can throw fire from his hands and burn people to the ground, which he uses as a grown man to kill Cable's family. However, back in this current timeline, Russell has grown fond of Deadpool as the two spend time in a mutant-holding cell. Cable attacks the prison in order to kill Russell but does not succeed in doing so even after an explosive attempt.

While Wade/Deadpool manages to escape from prison, Russell is left back and manages to make friends with the Juggernaut. Deadpool builds a team fight Cable and rescue Russell. The team consists of interesting characters with mutant powers who unfortunately but comically end up dead because they ignore the 'Strong WInds' alert while jumping off a plane. Only one person from the team, named Domino and leader Deadpool survive.

Image courtesy -- Still from Deadpool 2

After a failed rescue event, Russell and the Juggernaut head to the institution which abused the former in order to kill its principal. Since Deadpool knows that killing Russell would turn him to the dark side and there is no redemption for Russell after killing the principal, he asks Cable one chance to redeem Russell. In the battle, Deadpool wears the power dampening collar which turns mutants back to humans and takes a bullet on his chest for Russell and dies after a long monologue.

However, Cable uses the last bit of his 'Time Travelling Juice' in order to bring Deadpool back to life. The film ends on a happy note where Russell has not turned to the dark side nor has Deadpool sacrificed his life. But, this doesn't stop Wade Wilson from going on a time-travelling spree after Yukio and Negasonic fixe the machine. The film, surprisingly, ends with Deadpool killing Ryan Reynolds by shooting him in the head as he gets done writing the script for Green Lantern.

Image courtesy -- Still from Deadpool 2

