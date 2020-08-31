James Phelps Of 'Harry Potter' Fame Was 'shell Shocked' When Fred Died; Read Details

James Phelps, who plays Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, recently talked about the heartbreaking moment ewhen Fred died in the franchise. He revealed that he was "shell-shocked" when he first learned the fate of his character. Check out the whole story where the twin brothers can be seen reliving the time they read the Harry Potter book and what their reactions were.



James Phelps relives the time he found Fred died in the Harry Potter book

Talking about what they felt was the most heartbreaking moment for them in the Harry Potter franchise to Metro UK, James Phelps mentioned that while he was travelling in Japan, he was reading the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book which had recently released in English during that time.

He read the part where Fred dies and was extremely shocked at the moment. During that point, he realised how invested and how attached he was to the character and it caught him by surprise when he read that Fred dies in the franchise at the end. That is how he came to know about what is going to happen with his character.

Oliver also talked about his experience with a similar thing when he read the book and found that George lost his ear at the beginning of Deathly Hallows. They mentioned how he spoke to the other cast members and their experience when they read the book. He mentioned that many went through the same feeling, while some just read it like a story. But both Oliver and James agreed that at least the mishappenings didn't occur in the first part of the franchise.

Who played Fred and George Weasley?

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps are English actors who are twin brothers. They are known for playing Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter film series which aired from 2001–2011. Where the role of Fred Weasley is played by James Phelps and George Weasley is played by Oliver Phelps. They have recently partnered with toy company Lego for their Diagon alley set. People can even see an augmented reality video when the fans scan the QR code of the new Lego set.

