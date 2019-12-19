Chrissy Teigen's Has Hilarious Twitter Meltdown After John Legend's Epic Dinner "faux Pas"

Chrissy Teigen, a model and the wife of John Legend, recently had a breakdown on Twitter, which she also shared on her official Instagram handle. She was seen talking about how she was unaware that the fellow coaches of John Legend from the show The Voice had come in for the finale dinner. The guests included Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson.

Chrissy Teigen upset with John Legend over finale dinner

On December 17, 2019, John Legend invited his fellow The Voice coaches for dinner with his wife Chrissy Teigen, also known as Christine Teigen. However, she was not aware of the dinner being the finale dinner of the voice. She expressed her annoyance through a tweet which that was put up on her official Twitter handle. In the tweet, she said that she was upset about the incident as she did not make the "finale" meal. She also said that had she known, she would have gotten a cake or something as well. She added that one shouldn’t be eating short ribs after winning The Voice. Have a look at the tweets here.

I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really fucking mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the fuck does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Chrissy Teigen said that it sounds very dumb but it is “very John”. She added that generally, she is the one in charge of the fun and that John Legend has no idea how much efforts she put in into these plans. She can also be seen complaining about not having an ice cream truck. She can also be seen asking the viewers what they would make if Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would come over for dinner to their place.

It sounds dumb yes but this is VERY john. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra shit and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like “no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner” but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2019

The Voice winner declared

The winner of The Voice season 17 was declared recently. The winner is 31-year-old Jake Hoot from Tennessee. The winner said that the win meant the world to him. He also said that he lost his breath while the winner was being announced on the show. Jake Hoot’s coach was Kelly Clarkson, who is winning amongst the coaches for the third time.

