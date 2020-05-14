Chrissy Teigen's Helpful Tips On Mastering 'chef's Knife'

American model Chrissy Teigen has carved a name for herself in the industry. From delivering some of the best-selling cookbooks to winning awards like Glamour Award for The Influencer, she has become a very popular figure in America. She has also released several successful books and even has her own website that focuses on recipes, cookware collections, and cooking tips. With all that said now, here is Chrissy Teigen's guide on learning the art of cutting, chopping and smashing like a pro:

Chrissy Teigen's lessons on knife skills

Chrissy Teigen gives a very interesting tip on cutting garlic. She suggests cutting garlic in smaller pieces and that helps it cook quicker. Teigen suggests using the knife's widest part and smash the garlic and then using the sharp part to turn in small pieces without lifting the knife being used.

Chrissy Teigen suggests various ways of cutting onions, medium diced, half-moon, and julienne. Teigen has said that medium diced onions are better for soups and casseroles; half-moon is better for stir-fries and pickling and julienne accompanies for even cooking. Here is how to cut each one of them.

Medium diced-onion

Cut the onion in half, use a knife to divide into 1/2 inch layers

Turn and cut onion from top position, further turn again and cut through

Half moon-onion

Cut both ends, cut into half, peel the skins

Chop crosswise with a slight angle

Julienne-onion

Cut ends, peel skin

Cut crosswise with thinner stripes

Chrissy Teigen even showed how many have been slicing celery wrong. She suggested slicing diagonally using a knife instead of cutting straight, which many of them do. The model further advised on cutting potatoes. She has said that squaring off potatoes by cutting lengthwise and then cross-cutting into cubes would make a perfect companion for cooking soups and stews.

