Chrissy Teigen's Most Humorous Tweets Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Chrissy Teigen is not just known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks but her wit as well. Check her most humourous tweets, which will make you fall off your chair.

Chrissy Teigen

Known for her endearing personality, charm and wit Chrissy Teigen does not leave any stone unturned when it comes to showcasing her humorous side. Chrissy Teigen is a super successful American model, author and TV personality. The celebrated Lip Sync Battle host has time and again mesmerised her fans with her hilarious tweets and posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Chrissy Teigen's Twitter handle, one can find several hysterical posts which will truly tickle your funny bone. The stunning model who married John Legend sure knows how to keep things light. Here are her most hilarious tweets. 

Most Hysterical Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Posts

When Chrissy T made her daughter Luna's romantic life public 

When Chrissy left us wondering 

 

CT reinvented her own meme 

When Teigen converted a mean comment into a compliment

Teigen shared how Luna called her with an unusual name via her funny tweet 

Christine Teigen also climbed the ladder of popularity when she tied the knot with the famous artist John Legend in 2013. His fans could not keep gushing when John dedicated an entire song titled All of Me for Chrissy T. The good-looking couple is blessed with two kids Luna and Miles. 

