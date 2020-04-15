Chrissy Teigen's Most Humorous Tweets Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Known for her endearing personality, charm and wit Chrissy Teigen does not leave any stone unturned when it comes to showcasing her humorous side. Chrissy Teigen is a super successful American model, author and TV personality. The celebrated Lip Sync Battle host has time and again mesmerised her fans with her hilarious tweets and posts.

On Chrissy Teigen's Twitter handle, one can find several hysterical posts which will truly tickle your funny bone. The stunning model who married John Legend sure knows how to keep things light. Here are her most hilarious tweets.

Most Hysterical Chrissy Teigen's Twitter Posts

When Chrissy T made her daughter Luna's romantic life public

I accidentally emailed 2 entire schools asking who Luna’s boy-friend is instead of just her teachers because she doesn’t know his name. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 12, 2019

When Chrissy left us wondering

just took a probiotic and an antibiotic. does this mean I am taking...nothing? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

CT reinvented her own meme

working on getting the site back up!!! you crashed meeeee pic.twitter.com/bSMkv8Ux14 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2019

When Teigen converted a mean comment into a compliment

I know you're trying to be mean but I really needed this today so thank u https://t.co/lLdk14e6pr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2019

Teigen shared how Luna called her with an unusual name via her funny tweet

I just tried to have a talk with Luna and said “hey. I just want you to know that you’re a really awesome daughter. I’m so lucky” and she said “what if my name was poo poo pee pee” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2019

Christine Teigen also climbed the ladder of popularity when she tied the knot with the famous artist John Legend in 2013. His fans could not keep gushing when John dedicated an entire song titled All of Me for Chrissy T. The good-looking couple is blessed with two kids Luna and Miles.

