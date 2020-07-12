Chrissy Teigen's Special Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Pudding Recipe To Try At Home

Chrissy Teigen's social media page during the quarantine is full of new recipes. The lockdown period is the perfect time for one to brush up their culinary skills and Chrissy's videos are not only short but her recipes are simply delicious. Chrissy Teigen also makes sure to have easy recipes for amateur cooks as well. Listed below are details from Chrissy Teigen's video where she shares her super easy Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Pudding recipe.

Chrissy Teigen makes Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Pudding

Chrissy Teigen, in a video with a leading food website, was an all glammed-up avatar to show her special and nostalgic Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Pudding recipe. The model and food connoisseur starts off talking about the recipe and how it was one of the first dishes she tried making. The dish is super simple and one can eat this for lunch or dinner. Below are the ingredients required for serving about ten people.

Ingredients

¼ cup jalapeño(25 g), 2 large or 4 small

2 large ears corn or 1 can of corn kernels, drained

4 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for the pan

¾ cup heavy cream(180 mL)

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese(200 g)

15 oz cream-style corn(425 g), 2 cans

6 eggs

kosher salt

Preparation

One must first put on some food-safe gloves and then dice the jalapeños in order to avoid getting chilly on the fingertips. Next cut the corn kernels off of the ears of the corn. One must simultaneously also make sure to have the oven preheated and set to 350°F (180 °C). Next, one must grease a 9x13-inch (23x33-cm) baking pan with butter. Then take a large bowl and whisk the cornstarch into the heavy cream until it is smooth and lump-free. Next add 1½ cups (150 g) of cheddar cheese, the creamed corn, fresh corn, jalapeños, melted butter, eggs, and salt and stir it all well but careful not to crush the kernels. Lastly, taste and add more salt if necessary. Then, pour the pudding into the baking pan and top with the remaining ½ cup cheddar. Finally, bake until it is all set for 45-50 minutes. Make sure to let it all cook until the top is browned. Later, take it out of the oven and cut nice slices once it is cooled off.

Image: Shutterstock

