Chrissy Teigen Plans A Date For John Legend On Father's Day; Latter Posts A Heartfelt Note

John Legend recently posted a picture of him with his lady love Chrissy Teigen. In the picture, the duo is all dressed and Chrissy Teigen is seen kissing John while he strikes a wide smile for the picture. Chrissy Teigen is seen all glammed up in an orange satin-finish complemented with a feathered trim. Her dress was paired with glam makeup and stilettos.

John Legend is seen sporting a formal look with grey pantsuit paired with a white polka-dotted shirt. John also posted a beautiful caption with the post. He wrote, “For Father's Day, my queen made me feel like a king. She knows how I love to get dressed up and go out on a date. We haven't been able to do it for months so she planned a special dinner for us in our backyard. I love you, @chrissyteigen. I'm so grateful to be the father of your children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Chrissy also posted the same picture but with a different caption. She captioned it, “when you have never done anything for your husband for Father’s Day, the one time you do, he has the BEST Father’s Day!”. Fans in huge numbers praised the duo and also went on to call them ‘goals’. Take a look at Chrissy’s post.

Chrissy Teigen’s surgery

Chrissy Teigen took to her social media and revealed that she underwent surgery. She had previously revealed that she was slated to undergo breast implants removal surgery. She updated her fans saying that she was feeling sore after the surgery but her daughter Luna’s note was a temporary distraction from her pain.

The post that was shared on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram read, “Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.” [sic] She also shared a picture of Luna’s note which stated 'have fun pulling your breast implants'. She adorably signed the note with a "Love Luna" written at the end of the note. She also posted another picture where Luna said goodbye to her mother's breast implants. Luna even added a mermaid sticker at the end of the note.

