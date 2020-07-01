Chrissy Teigen’s Salmon-avocado Sesame Noodles Will Drive The Mid-week Blues Away

Chrissy Teigen started her career as a model and then quickly shifted her focus to cooking. She released her first cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016 and her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in 2018. Today, she has a website dedicated to her culinary ventures in the kitchen that is widely popular among fans. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. With all that said now, check out this delicious cold-salmon-avocado sesame noodles recipe by Chrissy Teigen. Read on to know more details:

Chrissy Teigen’s cold salmon-avocado sesame noodles recipe

Ingredients that you will need:

One cup of thinly sliced shallots

Kosher salt as required

One cup of canola oil

100 grams of uncooked rice noodles

One skinless salmon fillet

Sesame seeds

One small size avocado

Two teaspoons of toasted sesame oil

One lime

Soy sauce as required

Two teaspoons of fish sauce

Two teaspoons of hot chilli oil

Chopped Thai basil

How to make:

Place the shallots on a surface and spread them out Now take the oil and pour it over the shallots Throw the tray with the shallots into the oven and let them turn brown and crispy Remove the rest of the oil through a strainer Drain the shallots using a paper towel Season the shallots with salt and keep aside Boil the rice noodles as instructed Once they are cooked, wash them under cold water Spread the noodles out on a baking sheet or plate to dry them Take a medium-sized bowl and add the noodles Now, add the sesame seeds, sesame oil, fish sauce, and one teaspoon of chilli oil Season the noodles well with salt Pat the salmon dry Take a sharp knife and cut out thin slices of the salmon Now, take the avocado, peel them and cut it according to you Take out the noodles onto a serving plate Place the salmon and avocado on top of it Drizzle the noodles with chilli oil and soy sauce as required Garnish the noodles with the crispy shallots, Thai basil and toasted sesame seeds.

