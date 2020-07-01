Chrissy Teigen’s Salmon-avocado Sesame Noodles Will Drive The Mid-week Blues Away

Chrissy Teigen started her career as a model and then quickly shifted her focus to cooking. She released her first cookbook Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016 and her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in 2018. Today, she has a website dedicated to her culinary ventures in the kitchen that is widely popular among fans. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. With all that said now, check out this delicious cold-salmon-avocado sesame noodles recipe by Chrissy Teigen. Read on to know more details:
Chrissy Teigen’s cold salmon-avocado sesame noodles recipe
Ingredients that you will need:
- One cup of thinly sliced shallots
- Kosher salt as required
- One cup of canola oil
- 100 grams of uncooked rice noodles
- One skinless salmon fillet
- Sesame seeds
- One small size avocado
- Two teaspoons of toasted sesame oil
- One lime
- Soy sauce as required
- Two teaspoons of fish sauce
- Two teaspoons of hot chilli oil
- Chopped Thai basil
How to make:
- Place the shallots on a surface and spread them out
- Now take the oil and pour it over the shallots
- Throw the tray with the shallots into the oven and let them turn brown and crispy
- Remove the rest of the oil through a strainer
- Drain the shallots using a paper towel
- Season the shallots with salt and keep aside
- Boil the rice noodles as instructed
- Once they are cooked, wash them under cold water
- Spread the noodles out on a baking sheet or plate to dry them
- Take a medium-sized bowl and add the noodles
- Now, add the sesame seeds, sesame oil, fish sauce, and one teaspoon of chilli oil
- Season the noodles well with salt
- Pat the salmon dry
- Take a sharp knife and cut out thin slices of the salmon
- Now, take the avocado, peel them and cut it according to you
- Take out the noodles onto a serving plate
- Place the salmon and avocado on top of it
- Drizzle the noodles with chilli oil and soy sauce as required
- Garnish the noodles with the crispy shallots, Thai basil and toasted sesame seeds.
