Chrissy Teigen And Kendall Jenner In Golden Velvet Dress; Who Wore It Better?

Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner are two prominent personalities in Hollywood who are known for their unique sartorial choices. The two were spotted donning similar golden velvet dress and knee-length black boots and fans are confused as to who sported the dress better. Check out these stunning outfits donned by Teigen and Jenner:

Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner in a golden velvet dress

Chrissy Teigen kickstarted her career as a model and Teigen was represented by IMG Models. She also made an appearance in various Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazines. Chrissy Teigen was seen sporting a button-down golden dress and the dress features a uniquely designed collar. The dress donned by the actor also features a deep neckline. The dress is cinched at the waist with a black leather belt.

The actor teamed her outfit with a pair of accessories. For shoewear, Chrissy Teigen sported a pair of knee-length velvet boots and for earrings, she donned a pair of matching golden hoops. She completed her look by opting for dutch braids. The model opted for a subtle makeup with nude lip colour and neutral shaded eyeshadow. Check out Chrissy Teigen's look in a golden velvet dress and knee-length boots.

Kendal Jenner is known for her appearance in one of the most-watched and talked about tv shows, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner was also spotted donning a similar look at one of the fashion events. She can be ween donning golden velvet wrap coat and the dress is cinched at the waist uniquely. Unlike Crissy Teigen, the dress is cinched at the waist with a golden velvety ribbon belt.

Teigen teamed her outfit with black coloured leather boots. However, Jenner tied her hair at the back in ponytail manner and the model accentuated her look with the help of hoop earrings and wore a dainty locket. For makeup, she wore red lipstick. Check out Kendall Jenner's look in a golden velvety dress and knee-length boots:

Fans quickly noticed the similarities in the outfits donned by Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen. Both the models sported the golden velvet dress and knee-length boots with elegance and with the utmost ease.

