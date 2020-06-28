Chrissy Teigen's Korean Style Chicken Rice Recipe That Foodies Can Try Making At Home

Chrissy Teigen’s social media page amidst the quarantine is flooded with new recipes. The lockdown period is the perfect time for one to brush up their culinary skills and Chrissy is here to help her fans with the same. Chrissy Teigen’s recipes are not only easy but extremely delicious. Below are the details to make the special Korean style chicken rice by Chrissy Teigen.

Korean style chicken rice recipe by Chrissy Teigen

Ingredients for the Chicken & Marinade

½ cup light soy sauce

½ cup packed dark brown sugar (light will work, but dark is preferred)

⅓ cup minced garlic

2 tablespoons mirin (Japanese rice cooking wine)

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons pineapple juice (from canned pineapple is fine!)

2 tablespoons finely grated yellow onion

1 tablespoon sriracha or gochujang ( spicy fermented Korean bean paste)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

8 small boneless, skinless chicken thighs (1 ½ pounds)

Stir Fry

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup plus 1 ½ tablespoon cold water

5 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 crown of broccoli (Head of broccoli? Whatever), cut into bite-sized florets (4 cups florets)

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 red bell peppers, sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper (regular pepper is fine too)

Cooked white rice, for serving

Sesame seeds for garnish

Once the ingredients are procured one must make the marination by whisking the soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, mirin, ginger, pineapple juice, onion, sriracha, sesame oil, and salt all in a medium bowl. One must next keep the sauce in two different bowls and cut the chicken thighs into large pieces and place the chicken in a bag with the marinade. Seal this bag and refrigerate it for one hour. One must next take the other half marination and keep it to simmer.

Add cornstarch slurry to it and let it thicken. Next one must take the chicken to a skillet and cook until brown. Remove the chicken to a plate and stir fry broccoli. Later stir fry, onions, and peppers. After that one must add the broccoli, chicken, onions, and pepper to the skillet and coat with the left out marination. Lastly, serve it all over rice with remaining sauce.

