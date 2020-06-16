Chrissy Teigen’s Recipe For A Bowl Of Potato Leek Soup Is The Comfort Food You Need

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular American celebrities. She started her career as a model and then went on to be a part of several films and shows. She has been a part of shows like Lip Sync Battle, The Mindy Project, and Keeping Up With The Kardashians among others. She has also starred in various music videos with her husband, John Legend.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen And Other Celeb-inspired Gowns For Your Prom Night

Chrissy Teigen entered the food scene with the release of her cookbook Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018. Currently, she focuses majorly on her culinary website that even has merchandise dedicated to it. If you are looking to make some comfort food, then try this potato leek soup by Chrissy Teigen.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognisable In These Old Pictures: Take A Look

Here’s how you can make Chrissy Teigen’s potato leek soup

Ingredients needed:

Two to three medium leeks

Four tablespoons of unsalted butter

Three minced garlic cloves

Two tablespoons of kosher salt

Half teaspoon of white pepper

A pinch of nutmeg

Three medium-sized potatoes

Four cups of vegetable broth

Half cup of heavy cream

Three tablespoons of vegetable oil

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Kids Are Too Adorable In These Pictures, See It For Yourself

Recipe:

Take the leeks and cut off half an inch from the top Now, cut halfway through the leeks until you reach the centre Wash the leeks under running water to remove any sand Now cut the leeks into thin slices Make sure that you keep the white and green parts away from the darker green part Now take a saucepan and add the butter Add the white and pale green parts of the leek and cook until it is softened Now, add the garlic, salt, white pepper and nutmeg Keep stirring for two minutes until it is fragrant Add the potatoes to the saucepan and keep cooking for another ten minutes Pour the broth into the saucepan and bring it to a boil Keep the heat low and let the mixture simmer for about half an hour until the potatoes are softened Now, take a blender and make the vegetable mix into a smooth, creamy texture After you are done blending, add the heavy cream As the soup is cooking on the side, heat some vegetable oil in another saucepan Add the dark green part of the leeks Stir and saute them until they are dark brown Take this out on a towel and top with salt Now, pour the soup into a bowl and top it with the crispy leeks

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.